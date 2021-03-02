TTD plans multi-level car parking at Alipiri

TIRUPATI

02 March 2021 01:43 IST

It is to protect the pristine nature of Tirumala hills

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy directed his team of officials to consider developing a multi-level parking facility at Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills.

The parking lot is termed to be the first step towards retaining a majority of vehicles downhill so as to protect the pristine nature of the Tirumala hills.

At a review meeting with the senior officers held on Monday, he asked the officials to grow high-yielding and tall flowering plants at all road junctions on Tirumala hills.

“The ongoing works on the Alipiri trekking route should continue without causing inconvenience to the devotees,” he said. As temples are being opened up, he asked the team to frame guidelines for conducting the daily activities at all the temples under the TTD umbrella in tune with the COVID-19 relaxation.

Children’s hospital

Dr. Reddy also instructed that five acres be identified to develop a full-fledged children’s hospital in Tirupati. Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, SVIMS Director B. Vengamma, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy were present.