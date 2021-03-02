TTD plans multi-level car parking at Alipiri

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy directed his team of officials to consider developing a multi-level parking facility at Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills.
The parking lot is termed to be the first step towards retaining a majority of vehicles downhill so as to protect the pristine nature of the Tirumala hills.
At a review meeting with the senior officers held on Monday, he asked the officials to grow high-yielding and tall flowering plants at all road junctions on Tirumala hills.
“The ongoing works on the Alipiri trekking route should continue without causing inconvenience to the devotees,” he said. As temples are being opened up, he asked the team to frame guidelines for conducting the daily activities at all the temples under the TTD umbrella in tune with the COVID-19 relaxation.
Children’s hospital
Dr. Reddy also instructed that five acres be identified to develop a full-fledged children’s hospital in Tirupati. Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, SVIMS Director B. Vengamma, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath