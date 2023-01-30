HamberMenu
TTD planning to use energy-efficient pump-sets 

The initiative will help save ₹3.17 crore per annum, says TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy

January 30, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating replacement of the 118 existing pump-sets with energy-efficient ones, in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO).

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, on Janauary 29 (Sunday), said that the temple trust board believes in pro-environmental activities for which a focus has been laid on star-labelled appliances and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies. The TTD’s initiatives to go with energy efficiency would promote eco-friendly solutions, he said.

The TTD, which is spending around ₹40 crore per annum on electricity bill, has planned to reduce the energy expenditure by ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore by implementing energy conservation and energy-efficiency measures in a phased manner. The energy-efficiency measures in water pumping stations of the TTD would save 4.5 MU per annum worth of ₹3.17 crore, with return on investment by around 12 months, he added.

