ADVERTISEMENT

TTD planning museum and automation of laddu-making units, says EO

January 26, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has said that setting up a state-of-art museum and automation of laddu production are the two major projects of the temple trust board.

Mr. Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Gokulam rest house at Tirumala on the occasion of Republic Day and called upon the employees to serve the devotees.

In his address, Mr. Reddy highlighted developmental activities undertaken by the TTD. He said that the TATA Foundation had come forward to contribute ₹120 crore for the museum, which is a house to more than 4,000 artefacts, while the Reliance Group has agreed to take up the automation works at the laddu-making unit at the Lord Venkateswara temple at a cost of ₹50 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both the projects would be completed in a year, said Mr. Dharma Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US