TTD planning museum and automation of laddu-making units, says EO

January 26, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has said that setting up a state-of-art museum and automation of laddu production are the two major projects of the temple trust board.

Mr. Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Gokulam rest house at Tirumala on the occasion of Republic Day and called upon the employees to serve the devotees.

In his address, Mr. Reddy highlighted developmental activities undertaken by the TTD. He said that the TATA Foundation had come forward to contribute ₹120 crore for the museum, which is a house to more than 4,000 artefacts, while the Reliance Group has agreed to take up the automation works at the laddu-making unit at the Lord Venkateswara temple at a cost of ₹50 crore.

Both the projects would be completed in a year, said Mr. Dharma Reddy.