TTD performs Srinivasa Kalyanam Mahotsavam in Dallas

VIJAYAWADA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) performed Sri Srinivasa Kalyana Mahotsavam at Dallas on June 25 as per instructions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to organise the event in important cities in the U.S.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy took part in the Kalyanotsavam along with a team of Vedic pandits from Tirupati. It was conducted in coordination with AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), Telangana Peoples’ Association of Dallas and local Hindu and Telugu community organisations.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, AP official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Kadapa Zilla Parishad chairman Amarnath Reddy, Chittoor former MP M. Gnanendar Reddy, APNRTS chairman Medapati Venkat Reddy and AP government’s special representative for North America, Ratnakar Pandugayala participated.