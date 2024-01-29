ADVERTISEMENT

TTD pegs its budget for 2024-25 at ₹5,141.74 crore

January 29, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), on Monday, approved its budget for 2024-25, projecting an estimated revenue of ₹5,141.74 crore.

The temple hundi topped the table with an estimated income of ₹1,611 crore followed by the interest earned on investments which was pegged at ₹1,167 crore. While the sale of prasadams is likely to fetch an income of ₹600 crore, the revenue income earned via the sale of darshan tickets is estimated to be ₹338 crore, arjitha seva amounts up to ₹150 crore, other capital receipts ₹128 crore, Kalyanakatta receipts ₹151.50 crore, loans and advances to employees, EMD, security deposits amount up to ₹246.39 crore, trust receipts ₹85 crore, rent, electrical and water charges receipts ₹60 crore, publications ₹35.25 crore, besides an income of ₹203.50 crore via sale of agarbattis, toll fees and educational institution receipts.

On the expenditure front, a major chunk of ₹1,733 crore was allocated for human resource payments, followed by material purchases at ₹751 crore, corpus and other investments at ₹750 crore, engineering capital works at ₹350 crore, engineering maintenance works at ₹190 crore, loans and advances to employees, EMD, security deposits at ₹166.63 crore, grants to other institutions at ₹113.50 crore, HDPP and allied projects payments at ₹108. 50 crore, pension and EHS contribution at ₹100 crore, facility management services at ₹80 crore, electrical charges at ₹62 crore, and contributions to the State government at ₹50 crore, besides the ₹60 crore each to SVIMS engineering capital works and SVIMS revenue grants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Other major payments include ₹48.08 crore towards the conduct of fairs and festivals, insurance, taxes and professional fees, ₹53 crore for Srinivas Sethu works, ₹10 crore for tender publications and advertisements, and ₹49.50 crore towards other capital works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US