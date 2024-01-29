TTD pegs its budget for 2024-25 at ₹5,141.74 crore

January 29, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), on Monday, approved its budget for 2024-25, projecting an estimated revenue of ₹5,141.74 crore.

The temple hundi topped the table with an estimated income of ₹1,611 crore followed by the interest earned on investments which was pegged at ₹1,167 crore. While the sale of prasadams is likely to fetch an income of ₹600 crore, the revenue income earned via the sale of darshan tickets is estimated to be ₹338 crore, arjitha seva amounts up to ₹150 crore, other capital receipts ₹128 crore, Kalyanakatta receipts ₹151.50 crore, loans and advances to employees, EMD, security deposits amount up to ₹246.39 crore, trust receipts ₹85 crore, rent, electrical and water charges receipts ₹60 crore, publications ₹35.25 crore, besides an income of ₹203.50 crore via sale of agarbattis, toll fees and educational institution receipts.

On the expenditure front, a major chunk of ₹1,733 crore was allocated for human resource payments, followed by material purchases at ₹751 crore, corpus and other investments at ₹750 crore, engineering capital works at ₹350 crore, engineering maintenance works at ₹190 crore, loans and advances to employees, EMD, security deposits at ₹166.63 crore, grants to other institutions at ₹113.50 crore, HDPP and allied projects payments at ₹108. 50 crore, pension and EHS contribution at ₹100 crore, facility management services at ₹80 crore, electrical charges at ₹62 crore, and contributions to the State government at ₹50 crore, besides the ₹60 crore each to SVIMS engineering capital works and SVIMS revenue grants.

Other major payments include ₹48.08 crore towards the conduct of fairs and festivals, insurance, taxes and professional fees, ₹53 crore for Srinivas Sethu works, ₹10 crore for tender publications and advertisements, and ₹49.50 crore towards other capital works.