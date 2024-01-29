GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD pegs its budget for 2024-25 at ₹5,141.74 crore

January 29, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), on Monday, approved its budget for 2024-25, projecting an estimated revenue of ₹5,141.74 crore.

The temple hundi topped the table with an estimated income of ₹1,611 crore followed by the interest earned on investments which was pegged at ₹1,167 crore. While the sale of prasadams is likely to fetch an income of ₹600 crore, the revenue income earned via the sale of darshan tickets is estimated to be ₹338 crore, arjitha seva amounts up to ₹150 crore, other capital receipts ₹128 crore, Kalyanakatta receipts ₹151.50 crore, loans and advances to employees, EMD, security deposits amount up to ₹246.39 crore, trust receipts ₹85 crore, rent, electrical and water charges receipts ₹60 crore, publications ₹35.25 crore, besides an income of ₹203.50 crore via sale of agarbattis, toll fees and educational institution receipts.

On the expenditure front, a major chunk of ₹1,733 crore was allocated for human resource payments, followed by material purchases at ₹751 crore, corpus and other investments at ₹750 crore, engineering capital works at ₹350 crore, engineering maintenance works at ₹190 crore, loans and advances to employees, EMD, security deposits at ₹166.63 crore, grants to other institutions at ₹113.50 crore, HDPP and allied projects payments at ₹108. 50 crore, pension and EHS contribution at ₹100 crore, facility management services at ₹80 crore, electrical charges at ₹62 crore, and contributions to the State government at ₹50 crore, besides the ₹60 crore each to SVIMS engineering capital works and SVIMS revenue grants.

Other major payments include ₹48.08 crore towards the conduct of fairs and festivals, insurance, taxes and professional fees, ₹53 crore for Srinivas Sethu works, ₹10 crore for tender publications and advertisements, and ₹49.50 crore towards other capital works.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.