TTD owns 7,753 acres of agricultural, non-agricultural land

Tirumala

28 November 2020 21:32 IST

Trust Board releases White Paper, details to be posted on website

The TTD board of trustees on Saturday released a White Paper with regard to its landed properties spread across the country.

According to the document, TTD owns about 1,128 assets in the form of both agricultural and non-agricultural lands aggregating 8,088.89 acres. However, after disposal of certain properties spread over 335.23 acres between 1974 and 2014 which fetched it ₹6.13 crore, the TTD is now left with 7,753.66 acres, the document stated.

Briefing the media, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that as part of its efforts to usher in more transparency in the administration, the management had also resolved to make the details of the residual properties spread over 7,753.66 acres available on its official website.

Other resolutions

Other important resolutions include revival of the much acclaimed ‘Kalyanamastu’ programme aimed at conducting mass marriages for the benefit of the poor, providing of gold plating to Dwajasthambham, Bali Peetam and Mahadwaram at Tirumala temple, undertaking repairs to Gali Gopuram situated half-way on the Alipiri footpath leading to the hill town, improvement of cottages meant for ordinary devotees at a cost of ₹29 crore, construction of an additional hostel block at SV Bala Mandir in Tirupati (₹10 crore), holding negotiations with nationalised and scheduled banks to fetch more interest rates on its cash deposits, gold plating to Surya Prabha Vahanam at the temple of goddess Padmavati in Tiruchanur using 11.766 kg gold besides providing ₹10,000 advance to Annamacharya artistes who are left without any schedule due to the pandemic.

Temple in T.N.

The board also endorsed the proposal of member trustee Kumara Guru who came forward to donate four acres of land and ₹10 crore for the construction of a temple of Lord Venkateswara at Vulundur in Tamil Nadu.

As part of its efforts to convert the town into a green and pollution-free place, the board also resolved to address a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking permission for operating electrical buses on the ghat road.