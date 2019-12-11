Andhra Pradesh

TTD organises feast for people at Tiruchanur

TTD Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan and other officials serve food to people at the ‘Karthika Vanabhojanam performed at Tiruchanur Friday Gardens in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Community lunch hosted after successful completion of annual Brahmotsavams

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) organised ‘Karthika Vanabhojanam’, a mass lunch session for the general public, at the Friday Gardens situated adjacent to Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, on Wednesday. The community lunch is hosted every year on successful completion of the annual Brahmotsavams at the temple, which concluded this year on December 1.

Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan said the nine-day festival concluded successfully and credited it to the coordinated effort of the employees guided by Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and with the personal monitoring by Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar. The religious staff, police, district administration, Srivari Seva volunteers and scouts played a major role in helping the event pass off in a smooth manner.

Pancharatra Agama advisor K. Srinivasacharyulu credited the security and police departments for making the event hassle-free, especially on the grand finale ‘Panchami Theertham’ day. Special Grade Deputy EO Parvathi, Deputy Engineer Chandrasekhar and Unit Officer Amarnath Reddy among others took part.

