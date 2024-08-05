TTD organises darshan for over 1,000 special children

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Local Advisory Committee (LAC) of Chennai, in association with the Rotary International District 3233, has planned to provide darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple to 1,008 children with special needs.

The children were brought in a special train from Chennai to Renigunta railway junction here on Monday, and formally received by the Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu. They were then taken to Tirumala hills by a fleet of buses formally flagged off by the MLA. “The initiative aims to provide the much sought-after Balaji darshan to 1,008 special children,” said Rotarian Mahaveer S. Bothra, District Governor.

The special children were accompanied by a team of volunteers for their assistance throughout the trip. Mr. Srinivasulu lauded the organisers for the initiative and expressed his support on behalf of the government for similar novel events.