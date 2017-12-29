TTD orders purchase of blankets

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, who swung into the damage- control mode on Friday, ordered the purchase of 5,000 blankets on a war-footing.

The blankets would be distributed among the devotees waiting in the open queue lines to protect them from biting cold.

Addressing the media at his camp office, Mr. Singhal said the turnout of pilgrims was higher by 40,000 than last year.

Sounding optimistic, he said the management would leave no stone unturned to provide darshan to all the pilgrims waiting in the queue lines.

About 49,000 pilgrims had darshan of the deity till 5 p.m.

Another 83,000 pilgrims, who were already waiting in the queue lines as of now, would be provided darshan by Saturday night, before the closure of the ‘Vaikuntha Dwaram’.

Admitting to certain lapses, he said the situation was being closely monitored and additional staff members had been pressed into service to meet the requirements of the devotees.

The management was also toying with the idea of setting up awninged queue lines in the days to come.