TTD orders for turmeric, honey will benefit tribal farmers, says GCC chief

GCC chairperson Sobha Swati Rani recently receiving turmeric order from TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy

Vizianagaram

28 December 2021 18:54 IST

‘2,000 kg of fine quality turmeric was despatched to Tirumala recently’

Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) chairperson Sobha Swati Rani said that the decision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to buy turmeric and honey from the corporation would benefit hundreds of tribal farmers in the North Andhra region.

Speaking to The Hindu in Vizianagaram, she said that 2,000 kg of fine quality turmeric was despatched to Tirumala recently and another consignment would be sent within three months. She said that tribal farmers would be encouraged to cultivate turmeric in a big way since more orders were likely to be received from other major temples located across the country. “We will take the support of the Agriculture and the Horticulture Departments in Vizinaagaram, Srikakulam and other districts to make farmers to opt for cultivation of turmeric and spices. Honey production is also given top priority since GCC honey has a huge demand in the market,” said Ms. Swati Rani.

