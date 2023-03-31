TTD opens second agarbatti manufacturing unit in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh

March 31, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched the second manufacturing unit agarbatti and allied products at Sri Venkateswara Goshala here on March 31 (Friday).

TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, in the presence of Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and Goshala director K. Haranath Reddy, inaugurated the facility.

The first agarbatti manufacturing unit was launched by Bengaluru-based Darshan International and the products produced by it worth ₹30.66 crore have been sold. “There is a huge demand for the products such as agarbatti manufactured using the flowers used in the TTD temples. Hence, we have decided to enhance the production through this second unit,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

Around 15,000 agarbatti packets manufactured at the first unit are sold daily and the second unit is expected to double the production capacity. The units provide jobs to the local women.

