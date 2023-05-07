TTD opens Kalyanakatta, Pushkarini at Bengaluru

May 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has built a mini Kalyanakatta (tonsuring centre) and Pushkarini (temple tank) on the Sri Venkateswara temple premises in Bengaluru.

TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy formally dedicated the facilities to the public on Sunday, in the presence of Local Advisory Committee Chairman Sampath Ravi Narayan, Vice-Chairman Radha Krishna and Secretary Bhaktavatsala Reddy. Devotees who find it difficult to make it to Tirumala can offer their tonsured hair at this centre.

Mr. Reddy also commenced Prasadam sale counter, TTD products sale counter, and a seva tickets counter.

