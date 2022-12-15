TTD opens counter for issuing ‘SRIVANI Trust’ tickets at Tirupati airport

December 15, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has opened a counter at the Tirupati airport at Renigunta for booking of the ‘SRIVANI Trust’ ticket in a hassle-free manner for darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple.

TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam declared the counter open on December 15 (Thursday) by issuing a ticket to a devotee at the counter.

The VIP darshan ticket priced at ₹500 comes as a sop for donation of ₹10,000 per person made to the Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana Trust (SRIVANI Trust), which takes care of the construction and renovation of temples in remote areas across Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Veerabrahmam said that the ‘SRIVANI Trust’ ticket had, of late, gained popularity among the devotees. The recently opened a similar ticket counter at the ‘Madhavam’ rest house, opposite the APSRTC bus station in Tirupati, where the pilgrims can also book accommodation, subject to availability.

“The TTD management thought that the counter at the airport would be beneficial for the devotees coming to Tirupati by flights. They can book the ticket at the airport and stay at the place of their choice,” said Veerabrahmam.

Tirupati airport Director Raj Kishore, DGM Terminal Chandrakant, Airport Commercial Manager Avinash, Terminal Manager Manideep, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, General Manager (IT) L. Sandeep and HDFC regional manager Srikanth Reddy were present on the occaison.

