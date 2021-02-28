TTD okays budget of ₹2,937.82 crore for 2021-22

Tirumala

28 February 2021 03:22 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Saturday approved its annual budget for 2021-22 with an estimated revenue of ₹2,937.82 crore.

Even though the temple hundi topped the receipts table with an estimated income of ₹1,131 crore, it is, however, less by ₹220 crore compared with the previous year budget estimates of ₹1,351 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

The interest on investments, which was the second major source of income, was pegged at ₹533.10 crore as against the revised estimates of ₹738.18 crore last year owing to drastic reduction in the bank interest rates.

Other receipts include ₹375 crore to be earned by way of sale of prasadams and darshanam receipts of ₹210 crore. Kalyanakatta receipts ₹131 crore, accommodation and kalyana mandapam ₹93 crore, loans and advances to employees, EMD, Security deposits ₹66.78 crore, arjitha receipts ₹70 crore, trust receipts ₹50 crore. rent, electrical and water charges ₹42 crore, publication ₹22.15 crore and ₹23.50 crore by way of other miscellaneous receipts.

On the expenses side, the outflow showed a stellar allocation of ₹1,308.15 crore towards the human resource payments followed by procurement of materials at ₹385.60 crore, engineering capital works ₹250 crore, engineering maintenance works ₹180 crore, corpus and other investments ₹150 crore, HDPP and allied project payments ₹109.55 crore, grants to other institutions ₹ 91 crore, pension fund contributions ₹75 crore, Garuda Varadhi and contributions to State government works ₹50 crore each, electrical charges ₹45 crore, other maintenance works ₹43 crore, capital works of ₹38.50 crore among other expenses.

Interestingly the overall budget estimates for the ensuing financial year is less by ₹372.07 crore when compared to the previous year estimates which were actually pegged at ₹3,309.89 crore. The outbreak of COVID-19 also had gravely impacted the temple hundi with the revised estimates revealing a meager income of just ₹731 crore as against the actual estimates of ₹1,351 crore.