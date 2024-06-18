ADVERTISEMENT

TTD officials told to scan Divya Darshan tokens on footpaths leading to Venkateswara temple

Published - June 18, 2024 08:58 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD EO underlines the need for setting up electronic boards at Naryanagiri gardens, displaying information related to approximate waiting hours for darshan    

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao inspecting the cottages and guesthouses at Tirumala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao has asked the the IT wing officials to resume scanning of Divya Darshan tokens on both the footpaths leading to the Lord Venkateswara temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shyamala Rao continued marathon meetings with the heads of the various departments on June 18 (Tuesday). He also inspected various departments for the third consecutive day after assuming office.

He asked The vigilance personnel were instructed to ensure no misuse of the darshan quota tickets provided to various government departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TTD EO also underlined the need for setting up electronic boards at the Naryanagiri gardens, displaying the information related to approximate waiting hours for darshan of the deity.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officials were also asked to come up with a detailed list of persons who frequently availed accommodation and misused the facility to initiate stern action against them.   

Mr. Shaymala Rao emphasised the need for deputing an officer of the Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) rank on the days of heavy turnout of crowd assisted by a team of officials from health, annadanam and Srivari Seva to meet the requirements of the devotees.  

The Panchayat and Revenue department officials briefed the TTD EO about the allotment of lands, granting material permission to doner cottages, hotels, shops and hawkers. 

Meanwhile, the engineering officials painted the four Mada Streets, encircling the shrine and its precincts, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, Vahana Mandapam and the stretch till the Rambagaicha guesthouse on a war footing for the benefit of the devotees walking barefoot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US