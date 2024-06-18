TTD officials told to scan Divya Darshan tokens on footpaths leading to Venkateswara temple

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao has asked the the IT wing officials to resume scanning of Divya Darshan tokens on both the footpaths leading to the Lord Venkateswara temple.

Mr. Shyamala Rao continued marathon meetings with the heads of the various departments on June 18 (Tuesday). He also inspected various departments for the third consecutive day after assuming office.

He asked The vigilance personnel were instructed to ensure no misuse of the darshan quota tickets provided to various government departments.

The TTD EO also underlined the need for setting up electronic boards at the Naryanagiri gardens, displaying the information related to approximate waiting hours for darshan of the deity.

The officials were also asked to come up with a detailed list of persons who frequently availed accommodation and misused the facility to initiate stern action against them.

Mr. Shaymala Rao emphasised the need for deputing an officer of the Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) rank on the days of heavy turnout of crowd assisted by a team of officials from health, annadanam and Srivari Seva to meet the requirements of the devotees.

The Panchayat and Revenue department officials briefed the TTD EO about the allotment of lands, granting material permission to doner cottages, hotels, shops and hawkers.

Meanwhile, the engineering officials painted the four Mada Streets, encircling the shrine and its precincts, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, Vahana Mandapam and the stretch till the Rambagaicha guesthouse on a war footing for the benefit of the devotees walking barefoot.