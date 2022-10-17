 TTD officials told to listen to ‘inner voice’ to emerge as leaders

Two-day training programme on leadership gets under way

(Photo in Nica)

Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have been told to listen to their ‘inner voice’ to achieve excellence in leadership, both in administrative matters as well as in reaching out to devotees.

TTD Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi, who addressed the TTD employees in the Assistant Executive Officer and Superintendent cadres at the inaugural session of a training programme titled ‘Heart of Leadership’ here on Monday, spoke on the leadership skills required to be acquired by the senior officers heading the various sections in the mammoth organisation. The two-day programme is organised by the facilitators of Initiatives of Change, Panchgani, Maharashtra.

Ms. Bhargavi pointed out that employees were being regularly trained in improving their skills in communication, behaviour and work environment in order to enhance the quality of work in the office. “The work environment in TTD can be classified as before and after 2020, in view of the several employee-friendly initiatives taken up by the management,” she observed. She described leadership as not a dominating attitude, but the ability to lead the team in a spirited manner.

Sri Venkateswara Employees’ Training Academy (SVETA) Director A. Prashanti and several resource persons participated in the event.