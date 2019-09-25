TTD officials gear up for Garuda Seva

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy urged senior officials to ensure flawless arrangements for Garuda Seva on October 4.

Mr. Dharma Reddy asked officials to ensure that the festival, which is expected to draw lakhs of pilgrims from across the country, is conducted in a smooth manner.

At a high-level review meeting at the Gokulam hall on Wednesday, Mr. Dharma Reddy took stock of the arrangements being made at the galleries meant for VIPs, police, TTD employees and the media adjacent to the Vahana Mandapam in front of the main temple complex. The Special Officer urged officials to “not repeat the mistakes committed during the previous Brahmotsavams”, and conducted a powerpoint presentation to highlight certain shortcomings detected during last year’s festival.

Later, Mr. Dharma Reddy inspected the entry gates of the VIP galleries at Rambagaicha guest house and also paid a visit to Vahana Mandapam.