TTD nod for creation of 479 nurse posts in SVIMS

March 11, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated March 12, 2024 07:59 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board gave its approval for the creation of 479 nurse posts at its Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) super speciality hospital in Tirupati.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Monday said that the decision was made to meet the growing requirements of patients and provide better medical services at the hospital.

The hospital has been experiencing a steep increase in patients, making it difficult to run the show with the existing nurses.

The board also resolved to send a detailed report to the government regarding the regularization of services of contract/outsourced employees who were taken into TTD prior to 2014 by effecting slight modifications to G.O.No. 114 and construct additional hostels at TTD run colleges for the benefit of the students’ fraternity.

The other resolutions made by the board include renovating the old employees’ quarters at Tirumala at a cost of ₹14 crore, completing the residual fencing on the eastern side of Balajinagar (₹1.50 crore), and setting up ten lifts in the Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC)-I at a cost of ₹1.88 crore.

The board also resolved to sanction ₹12 crore towards the maintenance of 3-tier data centres and disaster recovery centres under its fold for five years and to give an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family of temple paricharika Yathirajan Narasimhan who died in an accident on the Tirumala ghat road.

Adopting a tough stance against the dishonourable practice of some former board trustees escorting others than their family members during the darshan of the deity, Reddy said such demeanours would not be entertained in the future. Though they are entitled to certain privileges, they should strictly adhere to the regulations and use their privileges only when accompanying their family members. The decision is believed to be a sequel to the recent outbursts of the former member trustee and BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy, who said his letters were not given the desired priority.

The board also resolved not to entertain any recommendation letters in the aftermath of the declaration of election notification.

