TTD nets ₹6.75 crore by sale of ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshan’ tickets

November 10, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUMALA

About 2.25 lakh Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of ₹300 each relating to Vaikunta Dwara Darshan (VDD) at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here were sold out in a span of 21 minutes.

The darshan will be facilitated t the Tirumala temple for 10 days from December 23, the day of auspicious ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’, to January 1, 2024.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released about 22,500 SED tickets per day. The online sale of tickets fetched it a record income of ₹6.75 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.