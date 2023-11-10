TTD nets ₹6.75 crore by sale of ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshan’ tickets

About 2.25 lakh Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of ₹300 each relating to Vaikunta Dwara Darshan (VDD) at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here were sold out in a span of 21 minutes.
The darshan will be facilitated t the Tirumala temple for 10 days from December 23, the day of auspicious ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’, to January 1, 2024.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released about 22,500 SED tickets per day. The online sale of tickets fetched it a record income of ₹6.75 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT