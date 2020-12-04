TTD mulls growing ‘divine floral gardens’

The Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to develop Sri Venkateswara Pavitra Udyanavanam (divine floral gardens) atop the sacred hill abode of Lord Venkateswara as part of its efforts to enhance the aesthetic beauty of the town.

Accompanied by Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and a host of senior officials, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Friday inspected Gita gardens, Dharmagiri, Silathoranam and Padmavati areas to explore the feasibility of developing the floral gardens.

The gardens will be exclusively developed in an area of ten acres with floral plants that are used in the daily worship of the presiding deity as specified in Varaha Puranam.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy instructed engineering officials to complete the hard scape works at Gita park as well as Padmavati area, enabling the GMR Group to take up the soft scape and maintenance works under the aegis of the forest and gardening departments.

Later, the EO inspected Kakulakonda area where a solar power plant is proposed to be set up in an area of 20 acres to cater to the energy requirements of the town.

Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy, SE Nageswara Rao, DFO Chandrasekhar and director of gardens Srinivasulu were present.