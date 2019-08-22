TTD mulls airport-type screening of laddu tokens

The TTD is contemplating introducing airport-type system to minimise the loss arising out of sale of laddus and also to check racketeering.

According to statistics, the TTD suffers a loss of over ₹200 crore every year on sale of the world-famous prasadam. The cost of manufacturing of laddus comes to about ₹39 a piece, but TTD makes them available to devotees at lesser prices, keeping commercial considerations aside.

While the pilgrim reaching Tirumala on foot is given five laddus for just ₹70, the ordinary pilgrim is provided four laddus at the same price. The TTD also provides two laddus at a cost of ₹25 each (the cost of which is included) on every paid darshan ticket and provides as many additional laddus required by the pilgrim for ₹50 each across its sales counters. This apart, the TTD also provides 10 laddus each to all its employees every month at ₹5 each and at ₹10 each to its retired employees.

Of late, the management has come to a conclusion that the disparity in the prices is vastly contributing to the black marketing of the laddu prasadam. It has now emerged that about 30-40% of the subsidised laddus are being sold in the black market with the clandestine patronage of a section of the local police, security personnel, SPF and employees.

It is against this backdrop that the TTD is toying with the idea of adopting the airport model of screening laddu tokens. Under the proposed system, ‘stamping’ of laddu tokens will be made mandatory.

At present, devotees are required to pass through a metal detector door frame and undergo frisking by vigilance personnel ahead of the elephant gate – the mobile bridge connecting Vaikuntam and the main temple.

It is felt that introduction of stamping at this point will eliminate the scope for black marketing and thereby considerably bring down the loss incurred on sale of laddus.