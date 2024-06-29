TTD mulls Aadhaar linking to eliminate middlemen

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating the introduction of Aadhaar linking in its online applications to keep middlemen at bay.

The TTD offers various services to the public and devotees via its online portal and app. These include Tirumala darshan, accommodation, paid sevas and voluntary service under ‘Srivari Seva’.

In a meeting here on Saturday with representatives of the UIDAI, TCS, Jio and the TTD’s IT department, Executive Officer (EO) J. Syamala Rao said the middlemen issue remains unsolved despite the best use of IT applications and suggested to the experts to explore the possibility of linking Aadhaar to curb the menace.

He discussed with the officials the ways to confirm the identity of a visiting devotee with Aadhaar, by checking their details through biometric verification. UIDAI officials had given a presentation earlier on how to link Aadhaar with the TTD’s online services.

Laddu quality

Later, in another meeting at the TTD administrative building, Mr. Syamala Rao discussed with the purchases and dairy wing officials ways to improve the quality of laddu prasadam (Sri Vari Laddu) distributed to devotees at the temple.

He underlined the use of the best available ghee to prepare the prasadam and making the product undergo rigorous tests to ensure the highest standards. The Executive Officer discussed with dairy experts about modern trends in food safety standards and ways to raise the bar in the TTD’s quality testing.

Dairy experts Vijay Bhaskar Reddy and Suresh Reddy, along with other officials, explained to him the way quality ghee is made as per SSI standards and the parameters set by the TTD in accepting ghee in accordance with the regulations of the Food Safety Authority of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Syamala Rao urged the officials to submit a detailed report on the precautions to be adopted in ghee purchase and the tests to assess its quality.

Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Sri Gouthami, S.V. Goshala director Sri Harinath Reddy and GM (Purchases) Sri Murali Krishna were among those who attended the meeting.

