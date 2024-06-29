GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD mulls Aadhaar linking to eliminate middlemen

Published - June 29, 2024 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating the introduction of Aadhaar linking in its online applications to keep middlemen at bay.

The TTD offers various services to the public and devotees via its online portal and app. These include Tirumala darshan, accommodation, paid sevas and voluntary service under ‘Srivari Seva’.

In a meeting organised here on Saturday with representatives of the UIDAI, TCS, Jio and the TTD’s in-house IT department, Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao said the middlemen issue remains unsolved despite the best use of IT applications and suggested to the experts to explore the possibility of linking Aadhaar to curb the menace.

He discussed with the officials ways to ensure the identity of a visiting devotee with Aadhaar, by checking their details through biometric verification and prevent instances of Aadhaar duplication. UIDAI officials gave a presentation earlier on how to link Aadhaar with the TTD’s online services.

Laddu quality

In another meeting, Mr. Syamala Rao discussed with the purchases and dairy wing officials ways to improve the quality of Laddu Prasadam distributed to devotees at the temple.

He emphasised purchase of the best ghee and making the product undergo rigorous tests to ensure adherence to the highest standards. The Executive Officer discussed with dairy experts modern trends in food safety standards and ways to raise the bar in the TTD’s quality testing.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.