TTD mulls Aadhaar linking to eliminate middlemen

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating the introduction of Aadhaar linking in its online applications to keep middlemen at bay.

The TTD offers various services to the public and devotees via its online portal and app. These include Tirumala darshan, accommodation, paid sevas and voluntary service under ‘Srivari Seva’.

In a meeting organised here on Saturday with representatives of the UIDAI, TCS, Jio and the TTD’s in-house IT department, Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao said the middlemen issue remains unsolved despite the best use of IT applications and suggested to the experts to explore the possibility of linking Aadhaar to curb the menace.

He discussed with the officials ways to ensure the identity of a visiting devotee with Aadhaar, by checking their details through biometric verification and prevent instances of Aadhaar duplication. UIDAI officials gave a presentation earlier on how to link Aadhaar with the TTD’s online services.

Laddu quality

In another meeting, Mr. Syamala Rao discussed with the purchases and dairy wing officials ways to improve the quality of Laddu Prasadam distributed to devotees at the temple.

He emphasised purchase of the best ghee and making the product undergo rigorous tests to ensure adherence to the highest standards. The Executive Officer discussed with dairy experts modern trends in food safety standards and ways to raise the bar in the TTD’s quality testing.