TTD moots two-bin system for waste disposal in Tirumala

In an attempt to ensure providing quality food and hygienic environs to the pilgrims visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao mandated a two-bin system for waste disposal and complaint and suggestion boxes in all hotels and eateries in Tirumala.

Chairing a review meeting on July 29 (Monday), Mr. Shyamala Rao emphasised the need for collecting wet and dry waste separately and their periodical disposal.

“The eateries should avoid the use of synthetic colours in food preparation. Taste enhancers should not be used in the dishes served to children under 12 years of age. The tarrif boards and the TTD guidelines should be prominently displayed,” he said.

Food safety training

The TTD EO said that the Food Safety Department would sensitise the canteens on Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) after August 5. “Stern action will be taken against the violators of the norms,” he said.

The review meeting also discussed Annaprasadam, Donor Cell, and health department’s activities.

