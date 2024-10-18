ADVERTISEMENT

TTD moots Integrated Traffic Management System to tackle traffic concerns in Tirumala

Published - October 18, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Key concerns like identifying congestion points, allocating dedicated routes for different categories of vehicles, and improving parking facilities were discussed at a meeting held on Friday

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary presiding over a review meeting with police and vigilance officials.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday held a meeting to address the rising traffic and environmental concerns in Tirumala. Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary emphasised the need for a Tirumala Integrated Traffic Management System (TITMS) to handle the influx of vehicles and traffic congestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting with Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Sridhar and Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu at Annamaiah Bhavan, Mr. Chowdary discussed both immediate and long-term strategies for regulating the growing traffic.

The formation of a coordination committee, including officials from various departments like TTD, Tirumala Police, RTA, APSRTC, and Town Planning, was proposed to address current issues and submit recommendations within a week.

Key focus areas included identifying congestion points, allocating dedicated routes for different categories of vehicles, and improving parking facilities. The meeting also stressed the deployment of additional personnel to manage traffic, strict enforcement of traffic rules and increased public awareness, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Plans for future infrastructure include mandatory parking provisions in all new building approvals and the possibility of multi-level parking. An exclusive mobile app providing real-time traffic and parking updates, along with digital kiosks was also discussed in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US