TTD moots Integrated Traffic Management System to tackle traffic concerns in Tirumala

Key concerns like identifying congestion points, allocating dedicated routes for different categories of vehicles, and improving parking facilities were discussed at a meeting held on Friday

Published - October 18, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary presiding over a review meeting with police and vigilance officials.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary presiding over a review meeting with police and vigilance officials.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday held a meeting to address the rising traffic and environmental concerns in Tirumala. Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary emphasised the need for a Tirumala Integrated Traffic Management System (TITMS) to handle the influx of vehicles and traffic congestion.

During the meeting with Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Sridhar and Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu at Annamaiah Bhavan, Mr. Chowdary discussed both immediate and long-term strategies for regulating the growing traffic.

The formation of a coordination committee, including officials from various departments like TTD, Tirumala Police, RTA, APSRTC, and Town Planning, was proposed to address current issues and submit recommendations within a week.

Key focus areas included identifying congestion points, allocating dedicated routes for different categories of vehicles, and improving parking facilities. The meeting also stressed the deployment of additional personnel to manage traffic, strict enforcement of traffic rules and increased public awareness, officials said.

Plans for future infrastructure include mandatory parking provisions in all new building approvals and the possibility of multi-level parking. An exclusive mobile app providing real-time traffic and parking updates, along with digital kiosks was also discussed in the meeting.

October 18, 2024

