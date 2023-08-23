TTD modernises its luggage management system at Tirumala

August 23, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday introduced the ‘Balaji Baggage Management System’ for quick and hassle-free transportation of devotees’ luggage from Tirupati to Tirumala.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday said that the move was part of the TTD’s efforts to automate and digitise luggage management systems.

Under the system, darshan tickets will be scanned and automatically saved along with the details of luggage and mobile phones. A receipt is generated and provided to the devotees along with a QR code which upon production at luggage counters enables them quick retrieval of their bags.

Luggage of devotees, particularly those trekking up to the town, are transported free of cost by the TTD from Tirupati to Tirumala. Devotees receive an SMS on arrival of their luggage atop the town.

The new system will also address the delay in depositing of mobile phones at the Vaikuntam complex before darshan of the deity.

Twenty counters have been set up at common luggage centres, six at GNC, and two at TBC.

While Jose Charles, managing director of Chennai-based M&C Property and Development Private Limited, donated ₹2 crore, Venugopal V. Kota of Bengaluru contributed ₹1 crore for the project.

