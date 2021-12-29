TTD making elaborate plans for Vaikunta Ekadasi

Devotees urged to strictly adhere to COVID norms

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand conduct of the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam from January 13 to 22.

Attaching more priority to common pilgrims, TTD had already released online darshan tickets under various formats and dispensed with the system of referral letters in the darshan of Lord Venkateswara during the period.

COVID health protocols would be strictly observed at Vaikuntam Queue Complex, Kalyanakatta, free meals complex, reception counters and other vital areas where the congregation of pilgrims was expected to be large.

The ghat road leading to the temple town which was badly damaged during the recent rains would be ready by January 10, and only light vehicles will be allowed to ply initially.

Srivari Sevaks would be deployed in adequate number to assist TTD personnel in catering to the needs of the visiting devout, while the security personnel in coordination with the local police would regulate the vehicular traffic.

Laddu demand

To meet the laddu demand, a buffer stock of five lakh laddus would be maintained every day during the 10-day period. Laddus also would be made available at TTD Information Centers at Chennai, Vellore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vontimitta in sufficient quantity along with big laddus and vadas.

While the prelude Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam would be observed on January 11, the procession of golden chariot would be organised on Vaikunta Ekadasi between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on January 13, and Chakrasnanam on the following day of Dwadasi between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the devotees to strictly adhere to COVID norms during their stay at Tirumala and observe social distancing, sport masks, periodically use sanitisers as was mandatory, and invariably bring vaccination certificates/RTPCR test reports along with them without fail.

For the benefit of denizens, about 50,000 Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets at 5,000 tickets a day would be made available at specially set-up counters at both Tirumala and Tirupati, he said.