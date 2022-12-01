TTD making elaborate arrangements for ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ on January 2

December 01, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Elaborate arrangements are being made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the grand conduct of the auspicious ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ on January 2, 2023.

The TTD has resolved to keep the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’, the passage encircling the innermost sanctum at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, open for 10 days. The intention is to facilitate more number of devotees have the ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshan’.

The common pilgrims will be accorded priority in facilitating darshan of the deity.

While five lakh Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be made available for the benefit of the common pilgrims during the 10-day period at 50,000 tokens a day, about 2.5 lakh Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets, each costing ₹300, will be made available at 25,000 tokens a day.

It has been decided to make the SSD tokens available only in Tirupati as the TTD believes that the move will help in regulation of teeming crowds and avoid unnecessary congregation atop the town.

The TTD has also made it clear that there are no restrictions on the part of the pilgrims who wish to travel up to the sacred town, but only those with valid darshan tokens will be allowed for darshan.