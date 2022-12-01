  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

TTD making elaborate arrangements for ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ on January 2

The TTD has resolved to keep the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ open for 10 days to enable more number of devotees to have darshan of the deity

December 01, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA
Five lakh Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens and 2.5 lakh Special Entry Darshan tickets will be made available during the 10-day period.

Five lakh Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens and 2.5 lakh Special Entry Darshan tickets will be made available during the 10-day period.

Elaborate arrangements are being made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the grand conduct of the auspicious ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ on January 2, 2023.

The TTD has resolved to keep the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’, the passage encircling the innermost sanctum at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, open for 10 days. The intention is to facilitate more number of devotees have the ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshan’.

The common pilgrims will be accorded priority in facilitating darshan of the deity.

While five lakh Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be made available for the benefit of the common pilgrims during the 10-day period at 50,000 tokens a day, about 2.5 lakh Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets, each costing ₹300, will be made available at 25,000 tokens a day.

It has been decided to make the SSD tokens available only in Tirupati as the TTD believes that the move will help in regulation of teeming crowds and avoid unnecessary congregation atop the town.

The TTD has also made it clear that there are no restrictions on the part of the pilgrims who wish to travel up to the sacred town, but only those with valid darshan tokens will be allowed for darshan.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.