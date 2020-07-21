TTD lodges complaint against social media posts

Tirumala

21 July 2020 00:22 IST

The Tirumala police on Monday registered a complaint against a social media user for allegedly “posting messages and pictures hurting the sentiments of the followers of Lord Venkateswara”.

The user from his account ‘Hindu-Hindutvam’ allegedly made derogatory remarks that the “government was encouraging proselytisation at Tirumala” and that “God has removed you – now you can go” which the TTD vigilance officials felt as an attempt to deliberately defame the government and hurt the religious beliefs of devotees.

The vigilance officials who lodged the complaint after taking the issue to the notice of senior TTD officials also warned the public against posting or forwarding messages containing denigrative contents knowingly or unknowingly as it would attract legal action against them.

