Andhra Pradesh

TTD lodges complaint against social media posts

The Tirumala police on Monday registered a complaint against a social media user for allegedly “posting messages and pictures hurting the sentiments of the followers of Lord Venkateswara”.

The user from his account ‘Hindu-Hindutvam’ allegedly made derogatory remarks that the “government was encouraging proselytisation at Tirumala” and that “God has removed you – now you can go” which the TTD vigilance officials felt as an attempt to deliberately defame the government and hurt the religious beliefs of devotees.

The vigilance officials who lodged the complaint after taking the issue to the notice of senior TTD officials also warned the public against posting or forwarding messages containing denigrative contents knowingly or unknowingly as it would attract legal action against them.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 12:25:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ttd-lodges-complaint-against-social-media-posts/article32143520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY