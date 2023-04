TTD lodges complaint against 40 websites for cheating public

April 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD on Saturday lodged a complaint against 40 websites for allegedly cheating the public on the pretext of providing employment, darshan tickets and booking accommodation. The complaint was lodged by TTD general manager (IT) Sandeep Reddy. Police have registered a case. ADVERTISEMENT

