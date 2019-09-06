TTD likely to take up Balaji reservoir

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is likely to take up for discussion and subsequent approval the much-delayed Balaji reservoir project at its trust board meeting soon, in view of the growing drinking water requirements atop Tirumala hills.

Speaking to the media after visiting the project near Renigunta on Friday, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy expressed concern over the growing demand for water on the Tirumala hills and the hardship faced by the pilgrims during the extended summer months this year.

“The demand for drinking water is growing year after year and a semblance of paucity was observed this summer, which was somehow mitigated. In order to ensure smooth sailing, we will take up the Balaji reservoir project soon to utilise the catchment of water flowing from Tirumala hills and retain it in Mallimadugu project. The TTD trust board will soon discuss and approve the proposal to take up the project,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

The Chairman added that 1 tmcft of water that can be additionally retained and pumped up to Tirumala will come as a breather to Tirumala hills reeling under acute water shortage.