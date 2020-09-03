TTD likely to go for audit of its accounts by CAG

The TTD board has reportedly resolved to have its accounts audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.
The decision is believed to have been taken at the board of trustees’ meeting on August 28.
MP Subramanian Swamy, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that the TTD board had passed a resolution to this effect and also mentioned his filing of a PIL in the Andhra Pradesh High Court along with his associate Satyapal Sabharwal seeking a direction for auditing of the temple funds by the CAG.
The audit is expected to cover all the income and expenditure besides jewellery and other properties of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.
According to highly placed sources, the move was intended to usher in more transparency in the spending of the temple funds besides winning the confidence of donors and devotees.
Sources said that the board would take the matter to the notice of the State government seeking its approval for engaging the CAG from 2020-21 with a request for special auditing of funds spent during the past five years.
Vijayawada Staff Reporter adds:
Mr. Subramanian Swamy tweeted that the task of getting its (TTD’s) funds audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) was completed after it was agreed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In his message, Mr. Swamy said TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and member Govind Hari piloted it through the board.
