TTD lifts restrictions on sale of ‘big laddus’

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has resolved to lift restrictions on the sale of big laddus and make them freely available to devotees at its counters.

TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy told The Hindu on Wednesday that the big laddus (popularly known as Kalyanotsavam laddus) have a great demand among pilgrims. Devotees also attach vast sentiments to the laddus stuffed with rich ingredients such as cardamom, cashew nuts, dry grapes, ghee, sugar candy and other raisins. It is for this reason that the laddus were sold at exorbitant rates in the black market.

With a wish to protect the vast sentiments of the pilgrims (attached to the big laddus) and at the same time check its sales in the black market, the management had decided to make it freely available.

Devotees can now purchase their desired number of laddus without any kind of recommendation at its original cost price of ₹200 each. On an experimental basis, the management has decided to maintain a buffer stock of at least 10,000 laddus every day, Mr. Reddy added.