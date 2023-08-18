ADVERTISEMENT

TTD launches new mobile app to reach out to pensioners

August 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

‘TTD Pensioner’ mobile application being launched by TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy in Tirupati on Friday.

To provide effective services to its pensioners, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management has brought out a mobile application that promises easy access and quick delivery of services.

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy formally launched the ‘TTD Pensioners’ mobile app in his chambers here on Friday. TTD’s financial advisor and chief accounts officer O. Balaji, general manager (IT) L.M. Sandeep and additional FA&CAO Ravi Prasadu were present.

The app will help 8,120 pensioners access their pay slips, personal data, life certificate, pension benefits and family details, obviating the need for the senior citizens to approach offices to get the same. Conceived by the accounts and IT departments, the app can be downloaded on any Android mobile.

