TTD launches new mobile app integrating services like darshan, accommodation booking, donations

January 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Tirumala

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday formally launched a new mobile application, TTDevasthanams, to enable devotees to access all the services with a single touch.

He said that the special application jointly developed by the TTD’s IT wing and Jio Platforms by employing cloud technology was a one-stop solution for devotees designed for easy booking of arjitha seva, darshan tickets and accommodation, watching live programmes on SVBC and donating to e-hundi among other things.

The TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy termed it as a digital gateway for pilgrims which would provide a wide array of features including real-time updates on events and activities of the Tirumala temple.

The TTD has been working with the Jio team for the past two years to bring out a personalised pilgrim-friendly app that acts as a handbook for devotees.

Earlier, the Jio team representatives in a presentation explained the salient features of the application at the TTD Annamaiah Bhavan and said that the app would also provide an easy access to ringtones, videos and wallpapers and had been totally integrated with all types of services extended by the TTD with an effortless payment experience.