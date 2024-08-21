GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD launches food safety initiative, training programme for hoteliers

All eateries must comply with FSSAI standards, streamlining their operations to prevent contamination, says TTD Additional EO

Published - August 21, 2024 06:45 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

To ensure the health and wellbeing of devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) launched a stringent food safety initiative, mandating hoteliers to adhere to rigorous hygienic practices.

Addressing a training program here on Wednesday, Additional Executive Officer (EO) Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, emphasised that all eateries must comply with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) standards, streamlining their operations to prevent contamination.

FSSAI certified trainer Sri Ch. Anjaneyulu delivered a presentation covering crucial aspects of Food Safety Management Systems, including hygienic practices, food spoilage hazards, and waste disposal.

TTD Deputy EO for Health Asha Jyothi announced that similar training programs will be held quarterly, with regular hygiene assessments to ensure compliance. The initiative aims to provide healthy and high-quality food to devotees through Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC).

TTD Health Officer Madhusudhan Rao, Food Controller G. Venkateswara Rao, and Food Safety Officer Jagadeesh, several hoteliers and TTD Annaprasadam Canteen staff participated in the programme.

