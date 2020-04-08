TTD launches five health products

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) joined the fight against COVID-19 by bringing out five innovative products, all conforming to the standards prescribed by the Ministry of AYUSH.

The products — ‘Pavitra’ (hand cleaning sanitiser), ‘Rakshogna Dhupam’ (protective disinfectant), ‘Gandoopam’ (gargling liquid), ‘Nimba Sasha’ (nasal drops) and ‘Amruta’ (antibiotic tablets) — were formally released on Wednesday coinciding with World Health Day. Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar had directed Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College principal M. Bhaskar Rao and Pharmacy Medical Officer Narapu Reddy to come up with five formulations to fight the pandemic.

The drugs were distributed to the 200 employees of the TTD canteen, who are currently preparing and distributing meal to tens of thousands of stranded pilgrims and people who are destitute. The medicines will be first distributed to the 1,000-strong canteen staff in Tiruchanur on Thursday and later to others engaged on similar purposes at Sri Padmavathi College on Friday. It has also been decided to distribute the same to all TTD employees in a phased manner.