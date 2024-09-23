GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD Laddu row: Nadendla Manohar performs Maha Yagam in support of Pawan Kalyan’s atonement deeksha

The Minister says that even if those responsible for the sacrilege do not feel remorse, Pawan Kalyan has taken it upon himself to perform this deeksha for the welfare of the people, and that it is everyone’s responsibility to support Pawan Kalyan’s atonement ritual

Published - September 23, 2024 08:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, performing a ‘Maha Yagam’ in Tenali on Monday.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, performing a ‘Maha Yagam’ in Tenali on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In solidarity with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s Deeksha, which seeks atonement, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar organised a Maha Yagam (a grand rite) at the Vaikunthapuram temple in Tenali in Guntur district on Monday, September 23.

Mr. Manohar, along with others, performed the Yagam. 

The alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the sacred laddu prasadam at the Tirumala temple has deeply hurt devotees. As a form of atonement for the alleged offence committed during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure, Mr. Pawan Kalyan has undertaken a ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ (atonement ritual). 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manohar said, “Devotees regard the Tirumala prasadam as very sacred. The adulteration of ingredients, particularly in the laddu preparation, is unthinkable. This incident has caused anguish in everyone’s hearts. It is everyone’s responsibility to support Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s atonement ritual. Even if those responsible for the sacrilege do not feel remorse, Pawan Kalyan has taken it upon himself to perform this deeksha for the welfare of the people. Across the State, Jana Sena MLAs, leaders, and followers are conducting special prayers, homams (rituals), and other religious activities in temples.” 

September 23, 2024

