TTD keen on reintroducing Slotted Sarva Darshan token system at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is keen on reintroducing the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) system for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The system was introduced in 2016 in order to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees.

Under the system, devotees can book time slots of their choice and report directly to the Vaikuntam complex for darshan.

Though the system was being implemented well all these years, things went astray in the second week of April when the SSD counters in Tirupati witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees following the relaxations in COVID-19 protocols, forcing the TTD to withdraw the system and allow pilgrims to Tirumala on a first-come-first-serve basis.

With there being no respite in the influx of crowds since then, the town wilted under the pressure of pilgrim crowds and the waiting time for darshan remained beyond 24 hours on most of the days.

It was only after the conclusion of the Tamil Purattasi month a fortnight ago that the turnout in the pilgrim crowds returned to moderate.

It is against this backdrop that the TTD is now toying with the idea of reintroducing the SSD system.

In an exclusive chat with The Hindu, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that there is no alternative to the SSD system. “A pilgrim is not only assured of darshan of the deity but is allowed into the temple on par with other paid darshan ticket-holders. The time spent in having darshan remains more or less the same among both categories of devotees. This apart, it also eliminates the role of touts and middlemen,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said.

As such, it has been decided to improve the conditions at the SSD ticket counters in Tirupati. Drinking water and shelter facilities will be provided, along with food counters if needed.

The TTD is capable of handling around 80,000 devotees a day. Hence, officials are planning to allot around 30,000 to 40,000 tokens to common devotees and another 25,000 to 30,000 tokens to paid darshan ticket holders. Around 10,000 tokens would be kept as a cushion for those attending Arjitha sevas or privileged darshan.

“The numbers are not final and can change depending on the crowds. We want to experiment before arriving at a final conclusion,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said, adding that efforts are on to reintroduce the system before the end of November or first half of December.