TTD Joint Executive Officer shoots down barbers’ plea

About 200 barbers, who were removed from service, on Wednesday petitioned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Joint Executive Officer K.S. Srinivasa Raju seeking reinstatement of their services.

Mr. Raju, who gave a patient hearing to the barbers, however made it clear that any effort to tarnish the image of the institution would not be tolerated.

He ruled out their reinstatement, saying that they failed to mend their ways despite being warned on several occasions.

The services of the barbers, including women hair dressers who were working as Kalyana Katta Tonsurers (KKT), were terminated for having allegedly resorted to unethical practices such as collecting money from the pilgrims. To cope up with the ever increasing rush the TTD had recruited hundreds of barbers on piece rate basis.

It also invited interested people to render free service at its Kalyanakatta under Srivari Seva.

Complaints galore

In course of time, the management took a humanitarian approach towards the services being rendered by the volunteers and decided to provide them an incentive on a par with those working under the piece rate system after extracting an undertaking that they would not resort to unethical practices.

But after complaints started pouring in, the TTD not only set up additional CCTV cameras at the massive complex but also instructed its vigilance officials to submit a detailed report. Based on the visual evidences submitted submitted along with the report, the TTD dispensed with the services of about 200 barbers.