TTD Joint EO reviews work at children’s super specialty hospital

December 21, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) S. Bhargavi inspecting the construction work on Sri Padmavati children’s super specialty hospital coming up at Alipiri in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TTD’s Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction work at Sri Padmavati Children’s Super Specialty Hospital, coming up on a campus belonging to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Alipiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the engineering department had been executing the work on a full swing, the recent thundershowers followed by the cyclone alert has disrupted it.

Ms. Bhargavi instructed Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and his team to complete the ground level works by the end of this month. She also suggested using additional deployment of manpower, if need be, to compensate the delay caused by the cyclone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TTD, which is currently running a children’s heart centre to deal with cardiac ailments in paediatric cases, is expanding the scope of its operations by including many other specialisations, starting with bone marrow transplant surgery. The hospital is expected to be operational by the end of next year.

Earlier, Ms. Bhargavi reviewed the progress of production and sale of Panchagavya products by the TTD and suggested to the Deputy Executive Officer (General) Gunabhushan Reddy and Public Relations Officer T. Ravi to provide adequate publicity for the products, especially in the form of promos on its Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US