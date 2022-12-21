  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD Joint EO reviews work at children’s super specialty hospital

December 21, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) S. Bhargavi inspecting the construction work on Sri Padmavati children’s super specialty hospital coming up at Alipiri in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) S. Bhargavi inspecting the construction work on Sri Padmavati children’s super specialty hospital coming up at Alipiri in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TTD’s Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction work at Sri Padmavati Children’s Super Specialty Hospital, coming up on a campus belonging to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Alipiri.

While the engineering department had been executing the work on a full swing, the recent thundershowers followed by the cyclone alert has disrupted it.

Ms. Bhargavi instructed Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and his team to complete the ground level works by the end of this month. She also suggested using additional deployment of manpower, if need be, to compensate the delay caused by the cyclone.

The TTD, which is currently running a children’s heart centre to deal with cardiac ailments in paediatric cases, is expanding the scope of its operations by including many other specialisations, starting with bone marrow transplant surgery. The hospital is expected to be operational by the end of next year.

Earlier, Ms. Bhargavi reviewed the progress of production and sale of Panchagavya products by the TTD and suggested to the Deputy Executive Officer (General) Gunabhushan Reddy and Public Relations Officer T. Ravi to provide adequate publicity for the products, especially in the form of promos on its Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.