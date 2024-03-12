GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD issues house site pattas to 9,000 serving and retired employees

March 12, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy presenting a house site patta to a retired employee at a programme organised in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy presenting a house site patta to a retired employee at a programme organised in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has so far issued 9,000 house site pattas to serving as well as retired employees in a three-phased distribution process.

TTD trust board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy presented the documents to retired employees at the third phase of the distribution, here on Tuesday, which saw a turnout of 4,000 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Karunakar Reddy recalled that sixteen years ago, during his previous stint as the TTD chairman, he had attempted the same exercise at the behest of then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. However, it could not materialise due to legal hurdles.

Mr. Dharma Reddy debunked the fake news being spread in certain media spaces over the legitimacy of the sites while assuring that they are completely legal and hassle-free. “TUDA approved layout will become a reality at Padiredu Aranyam (Nagari constituency), which will also be extended to Pallam (Srikalahasti constituency). Those who could not get sites due to court litigations will also be provided sites soon,” he added.

The employees thanked the Chairman, the EO and the Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam for their efforts in realising TTD’s decades-old dream of providing house sites.

